Surbhi Jyoti On 'Qubool Hai 2.0' Says 'shows On OTTs Require Sharper Storytelling'

Popular television actor Surbhi Jyoti marked her return to the streaming space with her latest series Qubool Hai 2.0, a spin-off of her Zee TV drama Qubool Hai. She said in an interview that audiences have much control over what they watch on the OTT platforms in comparison to daily television soaps. She also added that shows on OTT require much sharper storytelling to retain the audience's interest, otherwise, they move on to other content.

In an interview with PTI, the 32-year-old actor revealed that Qubool 2.0 will have 10 episodes with a broad focus on keeping the viewers hooked throughout the season. She said, "We are coming up with 10 episodes so there's no room for a boring scene or a scene which isn't required. Daily soaps come every day for years, so even if there are certain scenes that drag, people will continue to watch because it's a routine." She added, "But web shows aren't like that. Either people like it or they don't, because there are a lot of options on OTT platforms. You have to be sharp in your storytelling and execution so that you leave no room for people to not watch it."

Qubool 2.0 is directed by Glen Barretto and Ankush Mohla and produced by Mrinal Jha of Mrinal Abhigyan Jha Productions. The original show Qubool Hai was the longest-running TV show on Zee TV and made Jyoti into a household name. The show ended its almost four-year run in 2016. The reboot version will also feature Karan Singh Grover who played Asad, Zoya's love interest.

Surbhi, who has worked in the television industry for almost a decade said it was "too tempting" to reprise the role of Zoya for the digital medium. Surbhi added that there was a huge opportunity to explore her character whilst stepping into a new universe. "There was a chance to recreate that magic with newness. It's a beautiful thing to spin a new story with your title characters. But it was a big challenge for me to go back to the character as people had already loved it on TV."

Zoya's character in Qubool Hai was notable for breaking several stereotypes of how leading women actors were presented on Indian television. She added, "She had opinions, her own thought process. She wasn't someone who was being bullied, oppressed or would sulk all the time. Even on this show, she works with logic and isn't blinded by anything. This woman has her own voice and is absolutely independent."

Surbhi Jyoti remarked that it is the right time for actors to explore their mediums as the digital streaming platforms have attracted many big names in film and television. However, she added that actors must not get "blindsided" by the plethora of opportunities on digital platforms. "As there are so many shows coming on TV and OTT, it's a bright opportunity for all the actors just to choose the kind of work they want to do. OTT is a silver lining. It has emerged as the gap between TV and movies. It has faced from films and TV as it's the correct platform for all actors," Jyoti said.