Surbhi Jyoti Or Krishna Mukherjee; Who Donned The Lining Saree Better?

Surbhi Jyoti is one of the popular TV celebs who has garnered the fan's attention with her quirky fashion on social media. The popular Hindi TV actress has been making news with her fashion sense and beauty posts on Instagram for a while now. When it comes to style, Surbhi Jyoti has tried and tested most of the current trends.

Similarly, Krishna Mukherjee is also a big name in the TV industry. She is not only a popular actor but also a fashion enthusiast. Krishna’s sense of style is unconventional and that is evident if one checks out her Instagram profile. Krishna Mukherjee has to keep her fans glued to her social media handle with her uber-chic choices. She is an active social media user and keeps on updating her Instagram page with her stylish pictures.

Recently, these two television actors were caught in a fashion faceoff. Check out who of the two aced her look better-

Also read | Surbhi Jyoti's Pictures From Dubai Diaries That Can Make Fans Green In Envy; See Here

Surbhi Jyoti or Krishna Mukherjee, who rocked the black and white striped saree look better?

Surbhi Jyoti’s stripes saree with embroidered blouse-

Surbhi Jyoti donned her seven-yards saree with a printed bustier blouse. Her look had a fusion style. This saree look of Surbhi Jyoti is a unique combination of black and white geometric stripes with an embroidered black blouse. The red embroidered border of her saree embraced her stylish look. Surbhi Jyoti’s signature bangles and tasselled earrings underlined her Indian apparel look. Surbhi Jyoti’s saree was designed by Anuradha Khurana. Surbhi’s minimalistic makeup with rosy cheeks perfectly complimented this traditional avatar.

Also read | Surbhi Jyoti Or Divyanka Tripathi: Who Wore The Off-shoulder Blue Gown Better?

Saturday it is and I’m in love with this sari ♥️

@anusoru

#saarilove #blackandwhite

Also read | Surbhi Jyoti Or Dia Mirza: Who Wore The Golden-bordered Black Saree Better?

Krishna Mukherjee’s stripes saree with a plain blouse

Krishna Mukherjee donned this beautiful trendy saree for her shooting of the show YHM. She is wearing a black and white striped saree similarly to Surbhi Jyoti. Krishna Mukherjee’s saree also has a red border embracing. She paired her stylish -saree with a plain yellow coloured blouse which is a V-neck style, sleeveless pattern. Krishna Mukherjee complimented her traditional avatar with a long open hairstyle which had loose curls at the end. Krishna accessorised her outfit with black stud earrings and watch in one hand. Have a look at the beautiful Krishna Mukherjee in this strips saree which she donned impeccably.

Also read | Krishna Mukherjee From 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' Shares Her Fitness Mantra; Read Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.