Surbhi Jyoti Or Parineeti Chopra, Who Styled The Off-shoulder Dress Better?

Surbhi Jyoti and Parineeti Chopra are two celebrities known for impressing the fashion police and fans with their chic clothing choices. In the recent past, these two actors were seen sporting similar red off-shoulder outfits. Check out their pictures donning the red gown and decide which of these celebrities wore it better, television queen Surbhi Jyoti or Bollywood star Neha Sharma.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar or Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who styled all-denim dress better?

Surbhi Jyoti's Flowy Gown

In this Instagram picture shared by Surbhi Jyoti, she can be seen posing in a balcony. Here, the Qubool Hai actor stunned in a red coloured flowy gown. The outfit had an off-shoulder dramatic sleeve design. Surbhi Jyoti's simple and elegant dress also had a small slit at the bottom. Keeping it low for glam, the star did not use any accessories for her look.

The Naagin 3 actor's hair was left open with a messy wavy hairdo. Surbhi Jyoti captioned her post as: "Don’t forget to drink water and get some sun. You are basically a house plant with more complicated emotions 🤪🥰". Check out small screen star Surbhi Jyoti's pictures in the red gown.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone or Rakul Preet Singh: Whose all-denim jumpsuit would you prefer?

Parineeti Chopra's Off-shoulder Dress

This chic outfit was sported by Parineeti Chopra during her vacation in Australia. Here, in this Instagram picture, she can be seen posing wearing a red off-shoulder dress. The dress had a dramatic neckline and button design. She accessorised her look with black tinted glasses.

For glam, she opted for a simple makeup look and red lip colour. Her hair was left open. Parineeti Chopra captioned her picture as, "Cannot tell you how beautiful the view was!! Spent some time watching whales in the distance. Sigh. Australia, you have my heart". Take a look at Parineeti Chopra's vacation outfit.

Also Read | Nushrratt Bharuccha vs Shraddha Das: Whose metallic pleated skirt do you love more?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Surbhi Jyoti is currently, playing a prominent role in Star Plus' Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinka. She also was seen in the latest album song, Aaj Bhi, opposite Ali Fazal. On the other hand, Parineeti Chopra has been roped in for Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Bhuj: The Pride of India. She also will be seen in Bollywood remake of The Girl On The Train.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone in red or Parineeti in pink; whose bow detailed gown looks better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.