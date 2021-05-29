Surbhi Jyoti Receives Heartfelt Birthday Wishes From The Entertainment Industry

Surbhi Jyoti has been celebrating her 33rd birthday on May 29, 2021, and her fans have been flooding her social media platforms with heartfelt wishes. On the special occasion, various celebrities from the television industry also wished the Qubool Hai actor with adorable posts. Have a look at the list here.

Birthday wishes for Surbhi Jyoti

1. Actor Vishal Singh took to social media to wish Surbhi Jyoti. He added a small note sending out lots of love to the actor while wishing her on the special occasion. In the picture shared, both the actors can be seen dressed in a set of traditional garments which stands in contrast with the lush green background.

2. Arjit Taneja shared a solo picture of Surbhi Jyoti while wishing her on the special occasion. In the picture, Surbhi can be seen standing at the airport runway while donning a stunning black leather jacket. Arjit has also called her ‘Mrs Jackman’ while wishing her happy birthday.

3. Ravi Dubey posted a picture from the BJP election campaign in Haryana where both the actors were active participants. In the picture, a crowd can be spotted in the background while Surbhi is seen wearing a BJP cap and an orange kurta. Ravi Dubey is seen clicking the selfie while being dressed in a dark blue outfit and a set of shades.

4. Anita Hassanandani shared a special reel that has been curated on the occasion of Surbhi Jyoti’s birthday. In the reel video, the two ladies are seen having a few fun moments on the terrace while the song Iko Iko plays in the background. In the caption, Anita has also written that Surbhi is a beautiful human being in every way. She has also sent out immense love while wishing her on the occasion.

5. Producer Ekta Kapoor also shared a sweet post to wish Surbhi Jyoti on her special day. In the picture shared, a bunch of her leading ladies can be seen posing together while wearing bright smiles across their faces. Actors like Krystal D’Souza, Anita Hassanandani, Aditi Bhatia, and Surbhi Jyoti can be spotted in this picture.

IMAGE: EKTA KAPOOR AND SURBHI JYOTI INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.