Surbhi Jyoti Reveals Her ''useless'' Talent And It Is Quite Relatable

Surbhi Jyoti, before stepping into the acting field, worked as a radio jockey. The actor, who is widely recognised for her role as Zoya in Qubool Hai, kickstarted her acting career with Punjabi films and then ventured in the Indian television industry. The actor who is also known for her role as Bela in Naagin 3 has appeared in Punjabi films like Ik Kudi Punjabi Di, Raaula Pai Gaya, and Munde Pataila De.

Some of Surbhi Jyoti's memorable performances in television were seen in Akiyaan To Door Jayen Na, Kach Diyan Wanga, Qubool Hai, Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Punar Vivaah - Zindagi Milegi Dobara, Pavitra Rishta, Badalte Rishton Ki Dastaan, Connected Hum Tum, KumKum Bhagya, Jamai-e-Ishq, Ishqbaaz, Naagin, and several others. Surbhi Jyoti has also been a part of several web shows including Desi Express Taiwan, Desi Explorers Yas Island, and Tanhaiyan, and worked in music videos including Haanji and Aaj Bhi.

The actor has had a successful career in the Television industry and has bagged several awards and accolades for her performances. Apart from her acting chops, she also has a huge fan base and manages to impress the audience with her fashion sense and style. Surbhi Jyoti, in an interview with a leading entertainment portal, revealed her ''useless'' talent. Fans found the answer to be very relatable. Read on to know the full story:

Surbhi Jyoti reveals her ''useless'' talent

In an interview with a leading entertainment portal, Surbhi Jyoti was interrogated with several questions regarding her likes, taste, and her points of view. She was asked to reveal her useless talent that she posses. The question created excitement amongst the audience but even more than the question, Surbhi Jyoti's reply created a lot of buzz on social media.

Surbhi Jyoti revealed that 'talking' is her useless talent. The actor continues further by explaining the interesting talent that she posses. Jyoti said that she can talk to anyone and she can also have a conversation with anyone and that includes strangers.

Surbhi Jyoti even gave an example of her ''useless'' talent. She said in case she is in a lift, she easily starts talking to the passengers on the lift. Or if she faces boredom, she just starts talking randomly. The audience found Surbhi Jyoti's answers to be very relatable.

