Surbhi Jyoti Reveals The Weirdest Thing She Has Ever Eaten And Other Funny Experiences

Surbhi Jyoti has received appreciation and fame for her performance in the television show, Qubool Hai. She was seen answering several questions in a recent online interview. During the conversation, Surbhi revealed the weirdest dish she has eaten. Read to know what it was.

Surbhi Jyoti reveals the weirdest thing she has ever eaten

In the online Q&A session, Surbhi Jyoti was asked about the weirdest thing that she has ever eaten. Answering the question, she said that it was a kind of pasta that she had in Thailand. As Surbhi Jyoti narrated the incident, she said that she was accompanied by her friend and Pavitra Rishtra actor, Asha Negi. Surbhi mentioned that the pasta was looking a bit weird but it was in fact very tasty.

Surbhi Jyoti said that she wanted to have more, but then Asha asked her to check with the restaurant because Surbhi is a vegetarian. It was then that she realised it was a non-veg pasta that she had been eating. The actor said that she regretted it later, but added that she didn't know better before having it.

Surbhi Jyoti was asked the one dish which she always orders while eating out. The actor replied that it would be Pani Puri and added that it is something she really loves.

When asked about her most scary experience, Surbhi Jyoti said she has one but does not know if it’s scary or funny or stupid, and might actually be all of it. She added that she was at a station in Ludhiana, Punjab and had to catch a train to Delhi. She had the time and wanted to use the washroom but could not see one. She was not sure whether the toilet would be clean or not, but she badly wanted to go.

Surbhi mentioned that she saw a train and there was time for her train to arrive. She went to the train’s loo and the train started to move. The actor stated that she was “in the middle of so many things,” and was not sure of what to do. She just gathered herself and jumped off the train. The people on the platform scolded her saying that she could have lost her life. Surbhi said that she does not know what she was thinking while boarding the train and then jumping off like that.

Surbhi Jyoti’s previous outing on television was in supernatural fantasy thriller series, Naagin 3. She played Bela Mahir Sehgal and her reincarnation, Shravani Mihir Sippi. The show also featured Anita Hassanandani, Pearl V Puri, Rakshanda Khan, Rajat Tokas, and Krishna Mukherjee in pivotal roles.

