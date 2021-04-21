Surbhi Jyoti Shares Adorable Photo With Anita Hassanandani's Son With A Sweet Caption

On April 20, 2021, television actor Surbhi Jyoti took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a picture featuring herself and her friend and actor Anita Hassanandani's son, Aaravv. In the picture, she can be seen adorably holding Aaravv in her arms. She flashed her bright smile and penned a sweet caption. Sharing the picture, she wrote that Aaravv was wondering ‘who is this girl’.

Surbhi Jyoti poses with Anita Hassanandani's son, Aaravv

In the picture, Surbhi can be seen sporting a plain white tee which she paired with grey trousers. She went for subtle makeup and kept her long hair open. She flashed her bright smile while looking into the camera cheerfully. As for the caption, she wrote, “Aaravv is like “Kaun hai yeh ladki (Who is this girl)”" with a winking face and monkey face emojis.

Surbhi Jyoti, who is an active Instagram user, constantly treats her fans and followers to snaps from her personal as well as professional life. Recently, the actor dropped a series of stunning pictures featuring herself. In the pictures, she can be seen donning a printed brown saree with a plain blouse. She accessorised herself with a pair of oxidised earrings, bangles and a ring. She went for light makeup and completed her look by adding a bindi. Her hair was pulled back in a bun and she added a white rose to it. As for the caption, she simply wrote, "'#ilovesari'" with a heart.

As soon as Surbhi Jyoti's photos were up on the internet, many of her fans and followers rushed to drop positive comments and to compliment the actor. Several celebrities, too, took the opportunity to compliment her beauty. Anita Hassanandani dropped several red hearts. Mouni Roy, Aashka Goradia and several others dropped positive comments. A fan commented, "You are looking amazingly gorgeous in traditional wears". Another one wrote, "Can't take my eyes off you" with a heart-eyed face emoticon and a red heart. A netizen commented, "You looking so stunning love" with a red heart. Another one wrote, "Shining diva. Slaying in saree" with fire emoticons.

A sneak-peek into Surbhi Jyoti's photos

Source: Surbhi Jyoti IG

