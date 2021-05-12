Last Updated:

Surbhi Jyoti's 'real Question' About COVID-19 Vaccine Gets Mixed Reactions From Netizens

Television actor Surbhi Jyoti recently shared a sarcastic "real question" about the COVID-19 vaccine on Twitter which received a mixed reaction from netizens

Television actor Surbhi Jyoti recently took to Twitter to share her "real question" for netizens about the COVID-19 vaccine and received a mixed reaction from Twitterati. On Tuesday, the Qubool Hai star took a sly dig at all the celebrities and commoners who have been posting pictures of themselves taking the jab on social media and asked whether one needs to take their photographer along or will the hospitals provide photographers too, along with the vaccine. Soon after her tweet surfaced on the micro-blogging platform, hundreds of users flocked to its comment section and shared their hilarious "real answers". 

Surbhi Jyoti's latest tweet about the COVID-19 vaccine leaves netizens in splits

Ever since the Maharashtra government made the COVID-19 vaccine available for individuals between the age of 18-45 years since May 2021, a lot of celebrities from showbiz as well as several Indian cricketers have been motivating others to get themselves vaccinated by sharing pictures of themselves taking their jab of the vaccine. However, actor Surbhi Jyoti has a funny question about the same and recently expressed it on her Twitter handle. Her "real question" for Twitterati read: "Guys vaccination ke liye photographer apna le jana padta hai ya hospital will provide?"

Check out Surbhi Jyoti's Twitter post below:

In no time after her tweet surfaced online, it did the rounds on the micro-blogging platform and garnered mixed reactions from netizens. While a lot of users were left in splits and shared some rib-tickling answers to her sarcastic questions, many took to the comment section on her post to express how those sharing photos of themselves taking the COVID-19 vaccine are doing it to encourage others for doing the same. On the other hand, multiple users also pointed out that there's no harm in getting oneself clicked while taking the jab of the vaccine.

Take a look at some reactions below:

While the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has proven to be quite fatal for India, vaccination drives are being held across age groups by the government of India. Recently, the Maharashtra government put the brakes on vaccination drives for the age group of 18-45 and has shifted its focus to individuals above the age of 45 years. Meanwhile, the shooting of television shows in Maharashtra has also either been halted or shifted to neighbouring states.

