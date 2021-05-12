Surbhi Jyoti's 'real Question' About COVID-19 Vaccine Gets Mixed Reactions From Netizens

Television actor Surbhi Jyoti recently took to Twitter to share her "real question" for netizens about the COVID-19 vaccine and received a mixed reaction from Twitterati. On Tuesday, the Qubool Hai star took a sly dig at all the celebrities and commoners who have been posting pictures of themselves taking the jab on social media and asked whether one needs to take their photographer along or will the hospitals provide photographers too, along with the vaccine. Soon after her tweet surfaced on the micro-blogging platform, hundreds of users flocked to its comment section and shared their hilarious "real answers".

Ever since the Maharashtra government made the COVID-19 vaccine available for individuals between the age of 18-45 years since May 2021, a lot of celebrities from showbiz as well as several Indian cricketers have been motivating others to get themselves vaccinated by sharing pictures of themselves taking their jab of the vaccine. However, actor Surbhi Jyoti has a funny question about the same and recently expressed it on her Twitter handle. Her "real question" for Twitterati read: "Guys vaccination ke liye photographer apna le jana padta hai ya hospital will provide?"

In no time after her tweet surfaced online, it did the rounds on the micro-blogging platform and garnered mixed reactions from netizens. While a lot of users were left in splits and shared some rib-tickling answers to her sarcastic questions, many took to the comment section on her post to express how those sharing photos of themselves taking the COVID-19 vaccine are doing it to encourage others for doing the same. On the other hand, multiple users also pointed out that there's no harm in getting oneself clicked while taking the jab of the vaccine.

It's totally fine when people can upload useless pics like what they had in dinner at restaurant like you , sometimes me or others,

Why can't they upload a pic for vaccine that might lead to encourage others and will lead redcuing of wastage of vaccine 🤷#realanswer take one 😛 — Let's Laugh Together❤️ (@Pratik01240472) May 11, 2021

I actually feel if people post pictures while getting vaccinated it motivate other people especially celebrities doing so it make their fans more aware!

I am against posting pictures while helping a needy

posting your own photo while getting vaccinated is cool — αpurvα♥️ (@theUnsungTweety) May 11, 2021

First let me get schedule appointment then I will book viralbhayani team to get my photo ready. — minal10677 (@minal1067) May 11, 2021

Yes didi you are right because some people always clicks photos while doing this. They always do show off. 😂❤️ — Surbhi Jyoti fangirl Falguni (@FalguniDtweets) May 11, 2021

Good Question Surbhi and With Photographer,you have to act also to be scared and shout as you are taking first tine injection Dear 😂😂So Be Prepared with all these things then go to Vaccination Center My Dear and post on Instagram or any Social Media platform is Must Dear 😂😂😂 — binita kumari ✨🦋✨ (@psrx) May 11, 2021

Posting it doesn't have any harmful effect so why question it — ✨ (@confusedgrougu) May 12, 2021

While the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has proven to be quite fatal for India, vaccination drives are being held across age groups by the government of India. Recently, the Maharashtra government put the brakes on vaccination drives for the age group of 18-45 and has shifted its focus to individuals above the age of 45 years. Meanwhile, the shooting of television shows in Maharashtra has also either been halted or shifted to neighbouring states.

