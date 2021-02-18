Surbhi Slams Troll Who Asked If She Got Work After Asking For Leftover Food From Ekta

Surbhi Chandna knows how to handle an internet troll. During a recent Q&A session the Naagin 5 actor answered a question asked by a fan with utmost ease. This fan questioned Surbhi if she asked Ekta Kapoor for work the same she asks leftover food. Chandna had the most stunning response to this question.

Surbhi Chandna is currently riding on the success of her show Naagin 5. Recently, Surbhi earned the Indian Television Academy Award for her role as Bani in Ekta Kapoor’s show Naagin 5. The actor took to Instagram and dedicated this award win to her fans. Apart from celebrating her win, Surbhi Chandna chose to engage with some of her fans on Twitter.

The Naagin 5 actor answered many fan questions. But one particular question got a lot of attention. One fan asked Surbhi Chandna if asking for leftover food from Ekta (Kapoor) is the only way of signing more projects? Surbhi Chandna also took note of this question and shut the troll in the most savage way.

She responded to the troll by saying she wishes it was so easy to get work in the industry. She then asked the troll if asking for leftover food helps her book projects in the industry. Take a look at this entire conversation here:

As mentioned earlier, Surbhi Chandna answered many fan questions during this Twitter Q&A session. One fan asked her what is her preferred form of exercise Yoga or Zumba? The TV actor responded she prefers both and also likes to do Pilates. Another fan asked if Surbhi always wanted to become an actor and further questioned how she entered the industry.

Surbhi Chandna responded to this question by saying that she feels it was all written in her destiny. She further revealed that she chanced upon acting as a career path. When a fan quizzed her about her upcoming TV project after Naagin 5, Surbhi dropped a major information. She simply replied with a “Sooon”. Thus, confirming that Surbhi might soon make an announcement about it. Take a look at all of these interesting answers from Surbhi Chandna’s recent Q&A session.

Yoga or zumba , which do u like more — pavi¹¹ (@pavi9510) February 17, 2021

Was it planned that you would go in acting field.and if no then how do u came there.amd what was your first step for it. — Garima Pathak (@GarimaP81134421) February 17, 2021

I feel it was written in my destiny #asksc chanced upon it https://t.co/SDYxrC0bVI — Surbhi Chandna (@SurbhiChandna) February 17, 2021

When you gonna come back on my tv screen?#AskSC — ð€ð¦ðšð§¹¹ðŸ¤ (@missxpeace) February 17, 2021

