Surekha Sikri Birth Anniversary: Badhaai Do To Balika Vadhu, Revisiting Her Iconic Roles

On Surekha Sikri's birth anniversary, take a look at her most iconic roles in both TV and Bollywood over the years.
Surekha Sikri essayed the role of Neena Gupta's mother-in-law in Badhaai Do. Her perfomance was appreciated by all.
Surekha won her second National Award for playing the charcater of Fayyuzi in Mammo, first film of Shyam Benegal's Muslim trilogy.
Her role as Fayyuzi in Zubeidaa, third film of Shyam Benegal's Muslim trilogy was lauded by the fans.
Arjun Bijlani and Drashti Dhami- starrer Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil went off air in 2017. Sikri portrayed the role of Indumati Mehra in the show.