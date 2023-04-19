Last Updated:

Surekha Sikri Birth Anniversary: Badhaai Do To Balika Vadhu, Revisiting Her Iconic Roles

On Surekha Sikri's birth anniversary, take a look at her most iconic roles in both television and Bollywood over the years. Born in 1945, Sikri died in 2021.

Surekha Sikri
On Surekha Sikri's birth anniversary, take a look at her most iconic roles in both TV and Bollywood over the years. 

Badhaai Ho
Surekha Sikri essayed the role of Neena Gupta's mother-in-law in Badhaai Do. Her perfomance was appreciated by all. 

Mammo
Surekha won her second National Award for playing the charcater of Fayyuzi in Mammo, first film of Shyam Benegal's Muslim trilogy.

Zubeidaa
Her role as Fayyuzi in Zubeidaa, third film of Shyam Benegal's Muslim trilogy was lauded by the fans. 

Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro
Surekha-starrer Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro won two National Awards. 

Kissa Kursi Ka
Surekha made her Bollywood debut with Kissa Kursi Ka. She played a negative role in the flm. 

Balika Vadhu
Her role as Dadisa in the television show Balika Vadhu was loved by the fans. 

Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil
Arjun Bijlani and Drashti Dhami- starrer Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil went off air in 2017. Sikri portrayed the role of Indumati Mehra in the show. 

Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar
In Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, the late actress essayed the role of Bhabho. 

Just Mohabbat
Surekha played the role of Mrs. Pandit in Just Mohabbat. The show was aired from 1996 to 2000.

