Surveen Chawla Reminds Fans Of "other Kinds Of Masks In The World" During Lockdown

Surveen Chawla, who is best known for her work in Sacred Games, is enjoying her time in self-isolation. The actor recently posted pictures on social media which was quirky and spoke about the different types of masks one can wear during this lockdown period. Surveen Chawla posted these pictures and got some of the most hilarious reactions from fans over her social media handles.

Surveen Chawla reminds fans of "other kinds of masks"

Surveen Chawla posted a photo series of herself in a face mask while relaxing on her couch. She also wore a cute headgear which added to the cuteness of the picture. Surveen added a face mask picture and captioned it mentioning that there are other types of masks in the world. The Sacred Games actor was hinting towards the emergence of mask usage in the country and the world.

The actor got several comments from her fans who tried to guess what mask she was wearing in the picture. Some even asked her if she was wearing a fuller's earth mask. Some fans were simply delighted and called her post to be adorable. Fans even found her selfie with her tongue sticking out amusing from the same mask picture. Surveen Chawla is known for her acting in Scared Games and Hate Story 2, and fans are eager to know about any more upcoming projects of the actor.

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, several celebrities and prominent stars have self-isolated themselves. In this time of pandemic, the nation has gone into a lockdown as a precautionary measure to combat the spread of the COVID-19. Stars like Surveen and many others have often taken time to keep their fans entertained during this lockdown period amid the coronavirus pandemic.

