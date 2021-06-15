Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Anniversary: Neha Kakkar Pays Special Tribute

June 15, 2021, marked the one year death anniversary of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The Bollywood celebrity was paid special tributes from many of his fans and other Bollywood celebrities. Recently, singer Nehha Kakkar posted a special song for Sushant.

Singing a number from his 2018 movie Kedarnath, Neha Kakkar remembered the late actor. Kakkar chose to sing Jaan Nisaar, which was originally sung by Arijit Singh. At the end of the 15-second Instagram Reels video, Kakkar added a picture of the late Bollywood actor.

Neha Kakkar pays special tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput on his first death anniversary

Neha's tribute on Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary received an overwhelming response from fans. Many commented with heart emojis and crying emojis in remembrance of the late actor. Neha even received compliments for her performance. Fans clapped for her and called her voice, "beautiful".

Many of Sushant's co-stars remembered on his death anniversary. His ex-girlfriend and Pavitra Rishta co-star shared many unseen pictures and videos on her Instagram handle. She shared a special video montage and wrote, "Phir milenge chalte chalte" as she marked Sushant Singh Rajput's death date.

Sushant's Sonchiriya co-star Bhumi Pednekar shared some behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of the movie. "Miss you, your questions and everything we spoke about. From the stars to the things unknown, you showed me the world like I had never seen it before", she wrote remembering her late co-star. His friend and actor Siddharth Gupta too shared a special video with fans sharing some clips of Sushant. Gupta called Sushant his "alien brother" as he shared the things that the late actor taught him.

Sushant's sister Priyanka Singh shared some pictures from the prayer meet held for him. "Though your physical form no longer graces this earth, you are ever so close & present in each moment of our lives- walking, sleeping, dreaming throbbing in us with every pulse of life", she wrote. The tragic death of the actor affected his fans, too.

They performed puja ceremonies for the actor's soul. In honour of the actor, they decided to not mark his death date and rather write, "January 21, 1986 - Forever". They even pledged to continue his legacy of social work and donated sewing machines, tricycles and walking crutches to specially-abled woman.

Image: Sushant Singh Rajput's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.