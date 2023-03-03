Sushmita Sen's Brother Rajeev Sen Shares His Love For Sister Post Her Heart Attack

Sushmita Sen recently revealed that she suffered a heart attack a few days ago. Her sudden revelation shocked everyone in the film fraternity. Following her announcement, the former beauty queen's younger brother Rajeev Sen showered love on her.

He took to social media and shared a photo with Sushmita where the brother-sister duo can be seen hugging and smiling while posing for the camera.

In the picture, Sushmita wore a blue dress with white polka dots. On the other hand, Rajeev sported an all-black casual attire. Sharing the photo on his Instagram story. He wrote, "To my strongest. Bhai loves u the most."

Take a look at the photo below:

Sushmita Sen's heart attack post on Instagram

Sushmita Sen recently revealed that she had suffered a heart attack and opened up about her health scare. In a long post, she also stated that she underwent angioplasty and her cardiologist inserted a stent in her during the surgery.

Her note read, "Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it’ll stand by you when you need it the most Shona”(Wise words by my father @sensubir). I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty done…stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart'."

"Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action… will do so in another post! This post is just to keep you (my well wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news … that all is well & I am ready for some life again! I love you guys beyond!" she added.

Take a look at her post here:

Several celebrities from the entertainment industry expressed their concern and wished the actress a speedy recovery.