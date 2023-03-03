Sushmita Sen’s Sister-in-law Charu Asopa Calls Aarya Actor ‘strongest Woman’

After Rajeev Sen, his estranged wife and TV actress Charu Asopa penned a note for her sister-in-law Sushmita Sen post coming across the news of her heart attack.

Charu took to her social media and reshared Sushmita's post wherein she opened up about her health issue. Re-sharing the post on her Instagram story, the Mere Angne Mein star wrote, "We love you didi, you are the strongest woman I know, with a big heart."

Charu and Rajeev are having a divorce, however, this didn't hamper the former's bond with Sushmita. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress often pens sweet notes for her sister-in-law on social media.

Rajeev Sen showers love on Sushmita Sen

Post Sushmita Sen's shocking announcement, her younger brother Rajeev Sen took to social media and showered love on her. In the photo, the siblings can be seen hugging and smiling. Sharing the photo on Instagram, he wrote, "To my strongest. Bhai loves u the most."

Sushmita Sen reveals she had a heart attack

Sushmita Sen revealed that she had suffered a heart attack a few days ago. She also informed that she underwent angioplasty and her cardiologist inserted a stent during the surgery.

She wrote, "Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it’ll stand by you when you need it the most Shona”(Wise words by my father @sensubir). I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty done…stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart'."

"Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action… will do so in another post! This post is just to keep you (my well wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news … that all is well & I am ready for some life again! I love you guys beyond!" she added.

On the work front, Sushmita Sen will next be seen in her Aarya season 3.

