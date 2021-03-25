Sussanne Khan Parties Hard With Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni And Ekta Kapoor; See Pictures

Sussanne Khan joined her friends Ekta Kapoor, Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni and others at a get-together hosted by producer Shabinaa Khan. Krystle D'souza, Anushka Ranjan, Ridhi Dogra and Arslan Goni too were in attendance. The attendees took to their Instagram handles to show images of them having a gala time at the party.

Krystle D'souza was seen wearing a dark green long-sleeved ensemble. Sussanne Khan chose to wear a black strappy dress and kept her makeup minimal with bold eyeliner. The Married Woman star Ridhi Dogra chose to wear a white crocheted sleeveless top with layered necklaces as accessories.

Sussanne Khan joins Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni at Shabinaa Khan's party

Sussanne Khan is currently working on her organisation with Malaika Arora Khan and Bipasha Basu called ' The Label Life'. The trio recently collaborated with the coffee chain Starbucks to introduce two new mugs. Her furniture line 'The Charcoal Project' completed 10 years on February 26, 2021.

Ekta Kapoor recently announced that she would be collaborating with Dibakar Bannerjee once again to produce Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 on the 11th anniversary of Love Sex Aur Dhokha. The producer also released her latest web series called The Married Woman starring Monica Dogra and Ridhi Dogra. She is currently busy with the production of Ek Villain Returns which will star John Abraham, Disha Patani and Jeetendra Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Ridhi Dogra's The Married Woman released on March 8, 2021. She played the role of Astha, a housewife who is bound by society's standards and conditions against all women. She decides to break free and find herself. In the journey, she eventually falls in love with another woman, Monica Dogra.

Arslan Goni is Aly Goni's cousin. He was last seen in the 2017 film Jia Aur Jia. The actor will next be seen in Fauda, according to the Cinema Journal.

Krystle D'souza was last seen in the web series Fittrat. She will be featuring in Emraan Hashmi's Chehre which will mark her debut in Bollywood. Anushka Ranjan was seen next to Krystle D'souza and Aditya Seal in Fittrat. Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin featured in Tony Kakkar's music video for the song Tera Suit.

(Image Courtesy: Sussanne Khan Instagram)

