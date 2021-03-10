Suyyash Rai Compares Kishwer With Phoebe, Gives Glimpse Of Her Moodswings During Pregnancy

Couple Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchantt are all set to embrace parenthood. The duo announced on March 2 that they are soon going to welcome their first child together. Ever since then, they have been sharing many glimpses from their pregnancy phase. On Tuesday night, Kishwer and Suyyash dropped a hilarious video and gave a sneak peek into how the mom-to-be gets mood swings. In their recent YouTube video, Suyyash explained in brief about the time when he captured this moment of his wife.

In the lengthy video, Kishwer Merchantt, at first, spoke about how she needs to eat from time to time as there are some times when she's not hungry, but the baby inside her asks her to do so. After this, Rai continued and talked about his wife's 'funniest' moment. He said, "I'd just heard of this and had seen it in Friends that there's Phoebe who starts crying while laughing and vice versa. I thought it's a very cinematic thing wherein these mood swings might be happening to people." Kishwer interrupted him and said it's 'very much normal'. Soon, Suyyash mentioned that a few days after that, they were watching the show while he was sleeping on his wife's lap and that Phoebe's delivery scene played on screen.

The Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya actor said that he looked behind and saw that his wife was crying all alone and in no time, she suddenly started laughing. Sharing a snippet of the same on Instagram, Suyyash Rai wrote, "Her mood swings. I love u so much," followed by laughing emojis. Soon, Divya Amar Sanjay Agarwal, Prince Narula, Aashka Goradia, Charlie Chauhan, Mahhi Vij, Smriti Khanna, Vishal Singh, KaranVeer Mehra, and many other celebs dropped endearing comments on Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai's video.

Suyyash gives a glimpse of his wife's mood swings

Meanwhile, a day after announcing her pregnancy, Kishwer Merchantt had taken to her Instagram handle to drop a throwback video of the time when she had learned about her child. The video was taken when she was holidaying in the Maldives in January. In the clip shared by Kishwer, she was caressing her baby bump with happiness. She wrote, “Kahan hai tu, Mere pethu mien hai na #sukishkababy.” (Where are you, you're in my tummy right).