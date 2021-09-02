Suyyash Rai, Kishwer Merchantt Announce Their Son’s Name With A Heart-touching Video

As the Indian television’s power couple, Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchantt welcomed a baby boy into their world, they recently announced the name of their son along with a beautiful video on social media. In the video, they depicted some of the cutest glimpses of their family celebrating the birth of their baby.

Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchantt name their baby ‘Nirvair’

Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchantt recently took to their respective Instagram handles and shared a 1.35-minute-long video clip in which they can be seen making some beautiful memories together with their family while celebrating the birth of their baby. The video also depicted how the entire family was dancing with joy on the arrival of the baby.

In the caption, Suyyash Rai welcomed their ‘world’ and introduced his son to everyone as ‘Nirvair’. Stating further, he also mentioned how he had been repeatedly saying that this was the most beautiful feeling they had ever experienced. He then thanked their families for making it even more special and the almighty for blessing them with the little one. Even Kishwer Merchantt took to her Instagram handle and posted the same video clip and introduced her baby boy to all her fans.

The moment they announced the name of their baby boy on Instagram, several television celebrities swamped the comment section with love and best wishes. Actor Tannaz Israni stated ‘Welcome Nirvair... Your Mommy is the sweetest girl. I owe her a super back rub. She will tell you the story of that’ while Sahil Anand mentioned how it was the sweetest thing that he‘d ever seen. Popular TV actor Shruti Ulfat also sent love to the couple and stated ‘So so beautifullll..love these beautiful precious moments with Nirvair... nature bless him with abundance of happiness n beauty... love lots to the Su n Kish and to the whole family. Love’. Even Niti Taylor expressed her delight in the baby's name and the video and wrote ‘Love the name Love the video @kishwersmerchantt @suyyashrai this is so beautiful🥰 god bless you threeee! Wishing you all the happiness in the world’. Many other celebrity artists such as Nisha Rawal, Abhishek Kapur, Jasleen Matharu, Jaswir Kaur, Ruchika Kapoor, and others showered love on the couple and their baby. Take a look at how the TV celebrities and fans reacted to Suyyash and Kishwer’s announcement.

IMAGE: SUYYASH RAI INSTAGRAM