Suyyash Rai Sings A Romantic Song For His Pregnant Wife Kishwer Merchant; WATCH

Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani actress Kishwer Merchant served major relationship goals to her fans after uploading a video of herself performing a famous Internet trend with her husband Suyyash Rai. The pregnant actress captured the moment of her husband serenading her while mixing another romantic trend on social media. Check out how Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai danced with each other.

Kishwer Merchant's husband serenades her

In the video, Kishwer can be seen wearing a comfortable outfit. The couple acted out the internet trend on their balcony and performed various different poses while Suyyash's melodious voice played throughout the video. Kishwer wrote in the caption 'Ek Duje ke liye Hain' and credited her husband for singing the song. She also wrote her couple name '#Sukish' on the video.

Netizens' reaction to Kishwer Merchant's Instagram video

Fans and media personalities alike could not stop themselves from swooning over the video. Many fans flooded the comment section with heart emojis and praised the couple for their chemistry. One fan commented that they made a lovely couple while another chimed in saying that it was a beautiful family video.

Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai's videos on Instagram

The couple got married in 2016 after dating for several years and have been flaunting their relationship online by posing videos and pictures on their social media. Kishwer Merchant's pregnancy photos on her Instagram are a major hit among fans as they are eagerly waiting for the couple's first baby. The duo also made hilarious videos on their Instagram together as Kishwer shared a throwback video of them enacting a funny scene.

Kishwer Merchant's husband also posts various videos promoting his singing projects as he shared a video of him singing the title song of the movie Dhadak. The actor also posts pictures and videos of his wife and snippets of their private moments together. Check out some of the couple's Instagram pictures and videos together.

