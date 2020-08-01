'Swamini' Written Update For July 31: Ramabai Finally Meets The Baby

Swamini's July 31, 2020 episode starts off with Anandibai telling Gopikabai about how Ramabai was taken to Meherbai's chambers by Parvatibai. Gopikabai initially worries about the mysterious baby and wonders who its mother could be. However, she is immediately distracted when Anandibai tells her about what Parvatibai is doing to Ramabai.

Gopikabai starts to get angry at Parvatibai as she had told her to not take Ramabai anywhere near the Meherbai's chambers. Meanwhile, Ramabai enters the Meherbai's chambers and is delighted to see the newborn baby. Meherbai even compliments Ramabai and tells her that she has grown up to become a beautiful and strong woman.

The baby starts to cry and Parvatibai advises Ramabai to pick it up and take care of it. As soon as Ramabai picks up the baby, it stops crying and starts to fall asleep. Gopikabai notices that the baby has stopped crying and gets suspicious. Anandibai then tells her that Ramabai must have gone to the chamber to meet the baby. Meanwhile, all the men in the fort discuss their upcoming battle plans to beat the British forces and the Nizam.

Parvatibai and Ramabai finally come out of Meherbai's chambers. Anandibai immediately notices them and tells them that Gopikabai has commanded Ramabai to meet her in her own private chamber. Ramabai bravely goes up to Gopikabai's chambers. However, Gopikabai's tells Ramabai that she can enter only after she has purified herself. Ramabai then does the purification ritual and enters Gopikabai's private chambers.

Gopikabai immediately starts yelling at Ramabai and demands to know why she went to Meherbai's chambers. Gopikabai then warns Ramabai and tells her that she is a Peshwas and should not cross her limits in her household. Ramabai starts crying after listening to Gopikabai's harsh words. Ramabai quickly runs to her mother's room and tells her everything that has happened. But Ramabai's mother does not say anything in response.

Meanwhile, Anandibai tells Parvatibai that she is worried about Ramabai. Anandibai claims that Ramabai will be in trouble now as she went to Meherbai's chambers without permission. However, Parvatibai knows that Anandibai was the one who told Gopikabai about what happened. She then taunts Anandibai and tells her that she knows all her wicked tactics. Anandibai defends herself and says that she did not reveal anything on purpose.

