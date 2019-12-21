Swapnil Joshi Returns With The Second Season Of His Radio Show 'Share It With Swapnil'

Swapnil Joshi, a renowned actor from the Marathi film industry, is to return with the second season of his radio show Share It With Swapnil. The talented actor shot to fame for his role as Krishna in Ramanand Sagar's show named Krishna in the 1990s. His roles in films like Mogra Phulaalaa and Tu Hi Re along with those in series like Eka Lagnachi Dusri Goshta have been positively received among his fans and have made him a daily primetime favorite.

The actor hosts a popular radio talk show which airs on a radio channel in Pune. In a recent interview with a national daily, Swapnil Joshi spoke about the reason for doing radio shows and revealed that through the show, he gets an opportunity to connect with the common man on a human level.

The Marathi actor shared that through the show, many people confess their deepest secrets and also their problems and he feels that it is a liberating experience for them. As the listeners get comfortable while sharing their secrets without the fear of judgment, Swapnil Joshi feels that he should be listening to them when they want to be heard. His audience also seem to like the fact that he is available and approachable to share and confess without getting involved in their lives on a daily basis.

“It goes on to say a lot about our situation today. We live in lonelier times than before. Communication has become plastic and electronic. It has also become drab and emotionless. There was a time when you could sense the mood of a person through a phone call. Now, that has been masked with quick messaging and emojis. It is very inhumane. So, I wanted to connect with my audiences on a human level,” the actor said.

Swapnil's go-to person

The actor also spoke candidly about his mother who is his go-to person for any kind of confession. He revealed that his mother has always instilled a sense of honesty in him as she stands by him and supports him in all his endeavors. The actor said that he feels energetic and fresh because of the fact that he is able to pour out his views and confess anything to his loved ones.

