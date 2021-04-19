'Swaragini' Actor Namish Taneja Stuck In Maldives After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Television actor Namish Taneja of the Swaragini fame was holidaying in the Maldives with his wife Aanchal Sharma when he was tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a few days before flying back to India. The actor took to his social media page to share the news with his fans.

Sharing a post on Instagram, Namish revealed that he has been tested positive for Covid-19. He wrote, "Hi everyone. I have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Maldives. I am under resort quarantine. Followed all safety guidelines but ho gaya ab (it has happened anyway). Stay away from rumours. The virus is real and spreading all over. Please up your mask and sanitise your hands. Don't go out. Take care. Pray for me India se best koi country nahi. (There is no country better than India) Jai Hind."

Television celebrities like Helly Shah, Mohit Abrol, Ruslaan Mumtaz and Arjit Aneja sent their love and get well soon wishes for the actor in the comment section of the post. Fans of the actor also wished for the actor's speedy recovery and took to their respective handles to write "get well soon" wishes on the actor's post. Read some of the comments below.

The actor recently posted a video on Instagram asking his fans to pray for him, In the video, he is mouthing the lyrics to Snoop Dogg's Thank Me and wrote, "When I got Covid Positive in the Maldives." Check out Namish Taneja's Instagram post below.

About Namish Taneja's shows

Namish Taneja is most popular for his portrayal as Lakshya Maheshwari in the television show Swaragini that ran for a year on Colors TV from 2015 to 2016. He also won the ITA awards under the Best Actor Debut (Male) category for his role in Swaragini. Post that, he featured in various television shows like Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Ikyawann, Main Maike Chali Jaungi Tum Dekhte Rahiyo and Vidya. He is currently seen in the TV show Aye Mere Humsafar in which he plays the role of the protagonist, Ved Kothari, since August 2020.

