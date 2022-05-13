Last Updated:

Swaran Ghar: Choking Scene From Indian TV Serial Goes Viral, Netizens Ask 'Is This Real?'

A clip from an Indian television serial called 'Swaran Ghar' is making rounds on the internet baffling people with its illogical and science-defying scene.

swaran ghar

Image: Twitter/@Johal555


Indian soap operas are notorious for excessively exaggerated emotions, overly dramatized characters and often logic-defying scenes that leave the audience scratching their heads. However, they do a fine job attracting attention albeit not for the very best reasons. 

In a similar instance, a scene from the popular ongoing Indian TV serial Swaran Ghar from Colors TV has caught traction on social media for its bizarre illogical scene. The scene is not only making people question their own sense of reasoning but also gets them hooked on the show to know what happened next. 

'Swaran Ghar' choking scene goes viral

A scene from the Colors TV channel serial Swaran Ghar is making the rounds on social media where the protagonist Sangita Ghosh's Swarna's dupatta gets caught in the table fan resulting in her choking. Instead of unwinding the piece of clothing from around her neck, Ghosh continues to hold onto her dupatta and ends up tightening the noose in the process. 

Seeing her struggle, Ajit, who is shown as her love interest, wears his knight armour and attempts to save the damsel. However, it appears as though the logic hit the fan for the hero too as he too pulls on the dupatta with her. The struggle goes on for a painstakingly long time while the people around them witness the entire episode with their mounts agape, notably, with no intention to help. It finally downs on Ajit that he can simply bite off the dupatta with his teeth and save his ladylove. She is finally saved and falls to the ground unconscious. 

Netizens' reaction to the choking scene

From laughter to perplexion, social media had a mixed response to the scene none of which offered logical reasoning for what happened to Sangita Ghosh. While some offered a solution as to how the accident could have been prevented, some unsuccessfully apply logic to the scene.

Ajay Chaudhary and Sangita Ghosh break silence over trolling

In an interview with Indian Express, Sangita Ghosh broke her silence over the scene amidst social media trolling. She said,

''I take everything with a pinch of salt and did the same with this video. I think when your audience gives you so much love and appreciation, they also have the right to criticise. I told everyone on the set that at least hum viral hogaye (laughs). We do make mistakes in life and shows. One has to move on eventually.''

On the other hand, Ajay Chaudhary revealed that he started receiving messages from his friends and relatives after the scene went viral and said, ''At the end of the day, you can just smile at it. What had to go on air, already did. I just hope people do realise that it was just a scene. They shouldn’t judge actors and the show based on it.”

Image: Twitter/@Johal555

Tags: swaran ghar, Sangita Ghosh, ajay chaudhary
