'Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti': Mika Singh's Rumoured Ex Akanksha Puri Makes Wild Card Entry

Popular singer Mika Singh is currently hunting for a life partner for himself with his swayamvar-based-reality show, titled show Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti. The show stars several female contestants participating and contesting against each other in order to win Aankh Marey crooner's heart.

Now, as per a recent update, Mika's rumoured ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri added spice to the ongoing show as she entered as a wild card contestant.

Akanksha Singh enters as wild card contestant in Mika Singh's show

Akanksha Puri has been roped up as one of the wild card contestants in Mika Singh's reality show. The promo of her grand entry has been doing rounds on social media and fans are totally loving it. Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, Puri announced the same as she dropped a beautiful picture of herself in which she could be seen all dolled up as a bride. The post had a caption, "Iss King ki Queen toh ek he hogi … so here I am @mikasingh" (This King will have only one queen, so here I am).

Shaan introduces Akanksha Puri on stage

The video of Akanksha Puri's entry into Mika Singh's swayamvar saw Shaan introducing her as one of Mika's closest friends over the years after which all the contestants were left surprised, including Singh himself. Shaan said, "Woh aapki purani dost hain, almost 10 saal purani aapki dosti hai. Inke aur Mika ji ke beech mein media mein bhi kayi baar kaafi kuch kaha gaya hai. Inhe bhi Mika ke swaymvar mein as a wildcard include kiya gaya hai." Fans, who are curious to witness Akanksha Puri and Mika Singh's chemistry, took to the comment section and stated that they can't wait to see her in the show.

Meanwhile, Mika, who has delivered hits galore in his career like Mauja Hi Mauja, Bas Ek King, Heer Toh Badi Sad Hai, Saawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag, among others, had songs in films like Bunty Aur Babli 2, Bhuj: The Pride of India, last year. He was in the news for the release of his song Majnu earlier this year.

Image: Twitter/@onlinedating