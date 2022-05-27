Mika Singh recently announced that he would be part of an all-new reality show titled Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti, which is set to premiere on June 19. Popular singer Shaan will be the host of the show, which will air on Star Bharat and Disney Hotstar. The makers shares a promo of the show on social media on May 27 and gave viewers a glimpse of what they can expect when it when released.

Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti promo

The promo opens with the host Shaan speaking about how well he knows Mika and mentioning that he has only one thing on his mind. This is when it is revealed that the show will welcome 12 women, from whom the popular singer will look for a wife. Several women are then seen making an appearance on the stage of the show and arrive in gorgeous outfits as they bring gifts to greet the Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare singer. Some women were also seen interacting with him and one pulled his cheek as she smiled from ear to ear. One of the contestants also went down on her knees as she expressed her feelings for him and said, "I love you Mika Singh," as she spread her arms out. Sharing the promo online, Mika called it the 'biggest show of the year' as he piqued fans' interest in the upcoming release on Star Bharat. Several fans and followers took to the comments and expressed how excited they were about the release of the show.

Watch the Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti promo here:

Mika had earlier announced the show to his fans and followers in a unique way as he was seen interacting with an adorable dog in the short clip. In the video, he said that there are thousands of weddings in which his songs play and his tracks are numbers that help people find love. This urged him to wonder who he would spend the rest of his life with. The singer is seen in a smart gold and cream kurta, with a garland of flowers in his hand as he stands alongside an empty chair, in what appeared to be a wedding location.

Watch the video here:

Image: Instagram/@mikasingh