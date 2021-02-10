Syamantha Kiran Announces Her Exit As 'Anjali' From TV Show 'Nila'; Fans React

Regional Indian cinema has been on the rise for the last few years, and so have the regional television shows as well. Nila happens to be one of the most popular Tamil television shows at the moment, having begun back in 20019. And one of the recurring characters of the show is Anjali Ashok, which has been played by Syamantha Kiran. However, the actor has recently announced on Instagram that she is no longer a part of the show. Have a look at her post, along with her message as well.

Syamantha Kiran a.k.a. Nila’s Anjali announces her departure

Nila is a popular Tamil serial that shows two individuals with ambitions, Nila and Karthick who love each other but are surrounded by people who constantly conspire against them. Syamantha Kiran had played a brief role in this show as Anjali, who is Ashok’s first wife. Syamantha has now decided to move on and announced to her followers on social media that she will no longer be a part of the show. The actor has shared a few throwback pictures from her brief run as Anjali on the show, along with a heartfelt message for the crew.

She called her run as a prominent character in the show as a “great experience” and called her role “very challenging” in nature. She then thanked the team for “everything”, followed by her announcement that she is “officially” not part of the show anymore. She also expressed her gratitude to Sun TV by tagging them in the caption. Her announcement in the post was followed by a number of comments from her fans, who wished success to the actor and congratulated her on this announcement. She hasn't revealed whether she has taken up any other projects as of now.

Image courtesy: Syamantha Kiran's Instagram comments

Syamantha Kiran is an active social media user. Her Instagram is filled with many of her pictures which shows her in different looks. While she has kept her personal life out of the limelight, the actor makes sure to keep her fans updated about her professional life.

