'Hum Saath Saath Hain' & Other Iconic Bollywood Films Turning 21 In 2020

Hundreds of Bollywood films release every year,however, only a few films leave a lasting impression on audiences mind. During the 90s', Bollywood delivered many iconic films, which till date entertain and keep the audience engaged. A few of them will turn 21 this year, 2020. Check out the list below and see which was the one that surprised you the most.

Bollywood films released in 1999

Hum Saath Saath Hain

Director Sooraj Barjatya's films have always set a benchmark in the family-drama genre. Hum Saath Saath Hain, released in 1999, will turn 21 on November 5, 2020. The multi-starrer film has a huge star cast including Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Mohnish Behl, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Karisma Kapoor. From festivals to marriage, the film celebrates life. Following its title, the film revolves around three brothers and how they stand by each other during times of crisis.

READ | Hum Saath Saath Hain: Most Loved Characters From The Family-drama

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

The Khamoshi actor-director duo collaborated for the second time in 1999. Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam hit the theatres on June 18, 1999. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam also stars Ajay Devgn and Aishwarya Rai in the lead. Bhansali caught the eyes of the audience with the beautiful and lavish set used for the picturisation. The background score and music album of the film was an instant hit.

READ | Hum Saath Saath Hain: Best Moments And Scenes From The Family-drama

Taal

Director Subhash Ghai is known for directing blockbuster films like Ram Lakhan and Karz among others. Another film from the director's kitty, Taal, is an all-time blockbuster. Taal, starring Anil Kapoor, Akshaye Khanna and Aishwarya Rai, released on August 13, 1999. The musical-drama received immense love and praises from the critics and the audience. The film is considered as one of the finest films of Ghai's career.

READ | Hum Saath Saath Hain Completes 20 Years: Here Are Its Iconic Dialogues

Sooryavansham

Undoubtedly, Sooryavansham is one of the most talked about Bollywood films. Sooryavansham re-defined the aspects of father and son relationship. The film has given some content to meme creators as well. Amitabh Bachchan's characters Thakur Bhanupratap Singh and Heer Thakur as father and son are still fresh in the memory of his fans. The E.V.V. Satyanarayana directorial released in theatres on May 21, 1999.

READ | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Best Scenes In 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'

Vaastav: The Reality

Sanjay Dutt's Vaastav: The Reality also stars Namrata Shirodkar, Reema Lagoo and Shivaji Satam among others. The crime-drama is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. The film focuses on how a boy from humble beginnings grows up to become a wanted gangster. Sanjay Dutt earned a massive fan-following after the release of the film. The film will complete its 21 years on October 7.

(Cover Image Courtesy: Venus YouTube Channel)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.