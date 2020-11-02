'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma' Spoiler: Popatlal Disappears From Gokuldhaam

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular shows on Indian television that needs no introduction. It has been around for a long time has done more than a fine job in keeping their audience entertained. In the upcoming episode of the show, the character of Popatlal disappears from Gokuldhaam Society; and the rest of the residents go berserk due to his disappearance. Read all about this upcoming episode.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Popatlal disappeared

The upcoming episode packs a sense of excitement and adventure in it; and of course, humour. As the story goes, everyone had agreed to go to their offices together carpooling with Sodhi on the previous day, but Popatlal does not show up for the same in the next morning. The rest of them try calling him from the compound but he does not answer, and then they even try knocking is door, but to no avail as well. This gets everyone concerned for Popatlal.

ALSO READ: 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Star Tanuj Mahashabde Would Like To Marry By 2021

Everyone, including Jethalal, have been looking forward to getting back to work after the government announced relaxations in the lockdown. The evening before this incident Sodhi had offered to drop every one to their workplaces while he would leave for Sodhi Garages himself at Abdul’s soda shop. Everyone agreed to do the same, including Popatlal. Completely contrary to this, Popatlal does not show up; and this gets the rest of his mates in Gokuldhaam Society concerned for him. Even though none of them has any idea about his no-show, they can definitely smell something suspicious. The episode will reveal the reason behind the disappearance of Popatlal when it airs.

ALSO READ: 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Written Update Oct 28 2020: Jethalal Makes Fun Of Bhide

Lead by Dilip Joshi, the Taarak Mehta cast will be waiting to bring their entertainment yet again in this coming episode. All the Taarak Mehta episodes contain various twists and turns with their timely humour. In this episode as well, the Taarak Mehta cast will be looking forward to gripping their audience’s attention

ALSO READ: 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Written Update October 21: The Fight Ends

ALSO READ: 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Spoilers For October 23: Where Is Bhide?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.