Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah 4 April 2022 Update: Champak Chacha Gets Drunk

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah 4 April 2022 episode begins with Madhvi asking Bhide where is he going to which he reveals that he needs to meet Popatlal as he sounded a bit worried on phone. As Iyer, Hathi, Bhide and Taarak wait for Popatlal in the garden, they speculate whether he is playing a prank on them. On the other hand, as Popatlal and Sodhi head home, they discuss that they need to talk about Champak Chacha with everyone and let them know the truth.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah 4 April 2022 Update

As they both arrive at the Gokuldham society, everyone begins to ask questions about why they called them urgently. Popatlal then says that the revelation he needs to make might leave hem speechless. He then reveals that he and Sodhi saw Champak chacha partying with his friends which leaves everyone in shock. Iyer then asks Popatlal whether he is drunk to which Sodhi assures him that he is telling the truth since yesterday but nobody believed him.

Popatlal reveals a video of Champak Chacha partying with friends

As nobody believes Sodhi and Popatlal, they show them a video in which he can be seen partying with his friends. While everyone gets shocked to see that, Taark speculates that the man just looks similar to Champak chacha. Sodhi and Popatlal then assure them that he is Champak Chacha because they followed him when he went out from society. They suddenly then see Champak Chacha reaching the society so they hide in the garden. Champak Chacha then steps out of the auto while feeling dizzy. Popatlal, on the other hand, captures his video as proof. Champak Chacha then hides something behind a plant and goes to his house. Jethalal then calls Taarak to ask him about Champak Chacha's well being to which he lies to him. As Sodhi looks for the hidden thing behind the plant, he finds a bottle of alcohol.

Image: 'TMKOC' Poster