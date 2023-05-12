Last Updated:

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: 5 Controversies Courted By Asit Modi And His Show

Take a look at the times when Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was embroiled in controversies. Recently, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwala accused makers of harassment.

Television News
 
| Written By
Hardika Gupta
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
1/6
Instagram

From Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal's serious allegations against Asit Modi to Shailesh Lodha suing the production house, here are times when Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was embroiled in controversies.

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal
2/6
@jennifermistry/Instagram

Mrs. Roshan from TMKOC aka Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal recently accused show's producer Asit Kumarr Modi and two other members of production of mental and sexual harrasment. Asit denied the allegations.

Shailesh Lodha
3/6
@shaileshlodha/Instagram

Shailesh Lodha, the OG Taarak Mehta, filed a lawsuit against the producers of the show for unpaid dues and sued his production house. 

Munmun Dutta
4/6
@mmoonstar/Instagram

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was embroiled in controversy after Munmun Dutta aka Babita made a casteist slur remark in one of her videos. 

Amit Bhatt
5/6
Twitter

The show was once warned by the Raj Thackeray-led MNS. It happened after Amit Bhatt, who plays the role of Champaklal, called Hindi as Mumbai's main language. The actor apologised for his statement.

Raj Anadkat
6/6
@raj_anadkat/Instagram

Raj Anadkat left the show at the peak time due to unpaid dues. He played the role of Tapu in the show. 

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar blessed with first child: A look at couple's loved up photos

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar blessed with first child: A look at couple's loved up photos
Robert De Niro blessed with baby: Revisiting 10 of his most iconic roles

Robert De Niro blessed with baby: Revisiting 10 of his most iconic roles
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com