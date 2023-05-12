Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: 5 Controversies Courted By Asit Modi And His Show

Quick links:
From Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal's serious allegations against Asit Modi to Shailesh Lodha suing the production house, here are times when Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was embroiled in controversies.
Mrs. Roshan from TMKOC aka Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal recently accused show's producer Asit Kumarr Modi and two other members of production of mental and sexual harrasment. Asit denied the allegations.
Shailesh Lodha, the OG Taarak Mehta, filed a lawsuit against the producers of the show for unpaid dues and sued his production house.
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was embroiled in controversy after Munmun Dutta aka Babita made a casteist slur remark in one of her videos.
The show was once warned by the Raj Thackeray-led MNS. It happened after Amit Bhatt, who plays the role of Champaklal, called Hindi as Mumbai's main language. The actor apologised for his statement.