Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Counters Asit Modi's Claims On Disha Vakani's Return

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) is one of the most popular shows on Indian TV. But, it has been missing one of its central characters, Dayaben (Disha Vakani), for years now. After producer Asit Modi hinted on the show's 15th anniversary that Disha might return to the show, a former actress in TMKOC has expressed doubt over it.

3 things you need to know

The show’s first episode aired on July 28, 2008.

It is one of the longest-running shows in the country.

The show has gone through a major cast change after an array of controversies.

Disha Vakani to not return as Daya in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?

Actress Monika Bhadoriya, who played the role of Bawri in TMKOC, has been quite vocal about her harrowing experience of working in the show. She essayed Bagha’s (Tanmay Vekaria) love interest who worked at Jethalal’s (Dilip Joshi) shop. In a recent interview with Telly Chakkar, the actress claimed that Disha Vakani might not come back to the show despite Asit Modi's claims.

She said, “I don't think so she will ever come back to the show. She has also not been treated well on the sets. If the makers apologise to her for whatever the did and assure her that it won't be repeated then maybe she can be back.''

Disha Vakani took a maternity break in 2017 after playing the role of Daya since the beginning of the show in 2008. She maintains a low-key stature and has not commented on any claims related to the makers. In an interview with an entertainment portal, Asit said that they are in touch with Disha and she might come back to the show.

Was Monika Bhadoriya tortured on TMKOC sets?

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actress opened up about the torturous experience of working in the show. She said that the makers gave her a hard time when her mother was hospitalised and received treatment for cancer. Because of the toxic atmosphere on the sets, she could never bring her parents along to make them see some behind-the-scenes moments. She also added that the actors were not paid on time by the production house.