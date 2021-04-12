'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Actor Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal Fulfils Childhood Dream

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal who is widely known for her role as Roshan Sodhi recently revealed that she bought her first bike ever. She also asked her fans to guess which bike she purchased. Take a look at her taking test rides on different bikes.

TMKOC's Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal gets a new bike

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Jennifer took to her Instagram to reveal that she finally fulfilled her childhood dream. Her father drove a Royal Enfield bike all his life. She wanted to buy herself a bike but her husband did not allow her for several years. He finally agreed to buy one and asked her to get herself a bike where her feet could touch the ground. She loved all the three bikes she rode and bought the one where her feet could touch the ground. She also asked her fans to guess which one did she buy. Jennifer thanked her husband for gifting them the bike on their 20th wedding anniversary.

Netizens react

As soon as Jennifer shared the video and the note talking about her childhood dream, her fans commented on Numbers. Ambika Ranjankar who is also a part of the TMKOC cast congratulated her for fulfilling her childhood dream. A follower called her an ACP after watching her ride those bikes. A user also made a TMKOC reference and said that she could finally take the bike to Gokuldham society and park it beside Atmaram's scooter Sakharam. He wrote, "Neighbour by flat, Neighbour by bike". Several fans congratulated her and said that she looked 'Awesome' while riding those bikes. Take a look at the comments on her video.

Image source: Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal's Instagram

Image source: Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal's Instagram

A sneak peek into Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal's Instagram

Jennifer shared a video of herself using Snapchat filters. Her co-actor Sonalika Joshi captured her video using those filters. She wrote that she wasn't aware that Sonalika secretly captured the video. She also shared a few pictures from her recent photoshoot. She wore an animal print dress and posed near Powai lake. Take a look at the pictures and video from Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal's Instagram.

Promo Image Source: Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal's Instagram

