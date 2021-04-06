Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Munmun Dutta Shares Adorable Video With Her Pet Cat

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Munmun Dutta portrays the role of Babita on the show. She is often seen sharing pictures from her work life. Recently, she shared a video of herself with her cat. Take a look at TMKOC'S Babita kissing her cat.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Munmun Dutta's video of cat

TMKOC's Babita took to her Instagram handle to share a video of herself kissing her cat. Her cat who was sleeping woke up as soon as Munmun started kissing her continuously. Munmun wrote, "And that’s how I smother my Mau ðŸ±.. and wake her up from sleep ... PURRRFECT!" Take a look at the video here.

Reactions to her Instagram video

As soon as Munmun shared a video of herself smothering her cat, her fans commented with all things nice. They wrote that the two looked adorable. They also mentioned that the cat was extremely lucky. Other fans flooded her comment section with heart and fire emojis. Take a look at the comments on Munmun's Instagram.

Image Source: Munmun Dutta's Instagram

A sneak peek into Munmun Dutta's Instagram

Munmun shared a series of pictures of herself wearing a casual outfit. She wore a grey t-shirt and blue skinny jeans. She wrote that skinny is just her choice in jeans and not her ultimate goal. On the occasion of Holi, the actor shared a filmy video on her Instagram. She played with colours on her terrace and captured some cinematic shots. She also played the song Balam Pichkari from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani in the background. Take a look at the photos and video on Munmun's Instagram handle.

Munmun Dutta in TMKOC

Munmun Dutta is seen playing the role of Babita Iyer. She is married to Krishnan Subramaniam Iyer, played by Tanuj Mahashande. Babita is a Bengali woman married to a Tamil Brahmin. The lead character of the show Jhetalal Gada is extremely fond of her. Over the years, fans have loved to watch the fun banter between the two. TMKOC cast also features actors like Dilip Joshi, Raj Anadkat, Amit Bhatt, Shailesh Lodha and more.

Promo Image source: Munmun Dutta's Instagram

