'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Actor Munmun Dutta Sports 'short Hair After Ages'

Munmun Dutta of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame took to Instagram on March 18, 2021, to share a video of herself flaunting a new haircut. She captioned her video by letting her followers know that she was sporting a haircut like that after a very long period of time and followed it with two heart-eyed emojis.

Munmun Dutta's new look

For Munmun Dutta’s video, she has chosen to go light on the makeup while still sporting a glam look. She has used red blush and a glossy nude lip. For her eyes, she has chosen to apply some shimmery shadow on her eyelid and she has defined her eyes with some mascara.

Fans of Munmun Dutta have complimented her on her new look in the comments section. One fan asked her to post more videos and pictures that would flaunt her haircut. Many other fans commented that she looked phenomenal in the new look and that this was a look that she should carry more often. Many also complimented her on her beauty and said that she looked really wonderful always. The actor who enjoys a whopping 4.6 million followers on Instagram, received 244k likes and 961 comments on the video as of now.

On March 15, 2021, the actor had posted some pictures of her trip to Shantiniketan which is her hometown. She shared snippets of the rich cultural heritage of her hometown and spoke wonderful things about the place. She penned, “Quick trip home after more than a year ...Here exploring the Srijoni Shilpogram at the cultural hub, Shantiniketan after year. What a nostalgic trip it has been .. Haven’t visited Shantiniketan since my school days.. Couldn’t have been more proud of my roots ! â¤ï¸”.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.