'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Actor Priya Ahuja Rajda Shares A Kiss With Husband Malav

Actor Priya Ahuja Rajda was seen playing the role of Rita Reporter on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She recently shared a few pictures from her family vacation. She shared a picture of her kissing her husband. Take a look at the photo.

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actor Priya Ahuja Rajda shares a kiss with her husband

Priya Ahuja Rajda shared a series of pictures from her vacation in the Maldives. In the first pictures, she shared a picture with her husband. In the second picture, the couple posed in front of the ocean. In the third picture, Priya and her husband Malav Rajda posed with their baby Ardaas. Malav is the director of her show. Priya wore a yellow floral dress and paired it with a pair of sunglasses. Take a look at Priya Ahuja Rajda's photos here.

Reactions to Priya's pictures with her husband

Several fans commented on Priya's pictures wherein she shares a kiss with her husband. Fans flooded Priya's comment section with loads of heart and fire emojis. They also mentioned that Priya looked adorable with him and the baby. Take a look at some of the comments below.

Image source: Priya Ahuja Rajda's Instagram

A Sneak Peek into Priya Ahuja Rajda's Instagram

Priya shared a few pictures of herself from her vacation to the Maldives. In the pictures, she wore an off-shoulder black dress. In the caption, she wrote, "To some, it’s just water, To me, it’s where I regain my sanity" She called her husband Hottie and mentioned that he clicked her pictures. She also shared a few pictures of the couple on the beach. In one of the pictures, Priya kissed her husband on his cheek while in the second picture, the two posed in a selfie. She wrote, "No words can define how grateful I’m to have you in my life." Take a look at her pictures from her trip to the Maldives.

More about 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running shows on Indian television. TMKOC cast features Dilip Joshi, Shailesh Lodha, Munmun Dutta, Amit Bhatt and many more. Priya Ahuja plays the role of Rita Srivastava and is a part of the recurring TMKOC cast. The show revolves around the lives of a set of neighbours in Gokuldham society.

