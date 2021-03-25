Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Actor Sonalika Joshi Shares Pic 'with Real-life Daughter'

Actor Sonalika Joshi is popularly known for her role as Madhavi Bhide in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She shared a picture with her real-life daughter on her Instagram. Take a look at TMKOC's Mrs Bhide with her daughter.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Sonalika shares a picture with daughter

TMKOC's Mrs Bhide aka Sonalika Joshi recently took to her Instagram to share a picture with her daughter Aarya. In the picture, she wore a floral dress and a pair of sunglasses. The photo was clicked on their trip to Hathgad. She wrote that one could see the mother-daughter chemistry in the photo. Take a look at her picture with her daughter.

Reactions to Sonalika's post with her daughter

As soon as Sonali shared the picture with her daughter, her followers wrote sweet things about them. Her costar Hasmukhi who plays Mrs Hathi on the show wrote that they looked cute. Fans also mentioned that the mother-daughter duo looked adorable. They flooded her comments section with heart and fire emojis. Take a look at the comments on Sonalika's picture with Aarya.

Image source: Sonalika Joshi's Instagram

Sonalika Joshi's family pictures on her social media

Sonalika shared a series of pictures of her family. She spent some quality time with her family. She also shared a picture of her daughter Aarya on her 18th birthday. She wrote that 18 years ago her daughter came into her life. She also shared a picture with her daughter while they spent some peaceful time together. Sonalika wore a white polka dot top and left her long hair open. Take a look at Sonalika Joshi's family pictures here.

Sonalika's role of Madhavi Bhide in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Madhavi Bhide is the wife of Aatmaram Tukaram Bhide played by Mandar Chandwadkar. They're a middle-class family wherein he is a tuition teacher with a moderate earning. She supports him by making pickles and Papads and selling them. The couple has a daughter named Sonu aka Sonalika. The character of Madhavi Bhide is often seen taunting her husband and covering up for him for his stingy behaviour. Sonalika has been playing the role for the last 13 years now.

Promo Image Source: Sonalika Joshi's Instagram

