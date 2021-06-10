'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' As Film? Asit Kumarr Modi Has 1 Word Answer To Fan Query

It’s been 13 years since Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been entertaining viewers, going on to become the most-watched sitcom in the history of its channel. While the audiences enjoy 20-minute episodes five days a week, will they shower the same love if the show was to be showcased in a movie of around two hours? It seems some netizens are keen for such an experience, and creator Asit Kumarr Modi even seemed to assure that the movie would be made.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as movie?

A fan recently wrote to Asit Kumarr Modi to make a movie on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Calling it the ‘best show in the world’, he urged the latter to ‘create history.’ The fan also assured that viewers will make it ‘super-duper hit.’

Asit Kummar Modi had a one-word answer to it, replying just ‘yes.’

The one-word response too was enough to send the fans into frenzy. One termed it as a ‘breaking news’ while another stated that it would surely go on to become epic.

That's great😊😊👏👏

Love tmkoc ❤❤💚💚 — Almanya (@Almanya77699519) June 9, 2021

Finally u agreed...

This is a Breaking news 💪🏻🔥#TMKOC — Wisecracker (@heistkid) June 9, 2021

Sacchi?? Wow! It would be epic for sure! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — aarnikk 🇮🇳 (@itisaarnikk) June 9, 2021

While the movie might take time to conceptualise and be made if the plan was indeed on, the serial came up in a different form recently, in the form of an animated series. Titled Taarak Mehta Ka Chhota Chashmah, the series has been airing since from April 19, 2021.

The story of Gokuldham Society and characters like Jethalal, played by Dilip Joshi, and others have now telecast close to 3200 episodes now. Right from talk over daily episodes to comeback or replacement of much-loved Dayaben, the serial is often in the news.

