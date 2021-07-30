'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Dilip Joshi Cuts Cake With Team As Show Turns 13

Indian television's longest-running drama Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has undoubtedly reigned over everyone's heart. The show light-hearted comedy did not only induce laughter but also a bond with every character on the show. Premiered in 2008, the family drama completed its 13th year in 2021 and the entire team celebrated the big achievement together.

13 years of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

From slapstick comedy to heart endearing moments, the show evoked every human emotion in its viewer throughout their 13 years running. Achieving the cult following status in India, the family drama is showing no signs of stopping their entertainment anytime soon. Celebrating their 13th year together, the cast and team of the show came together for a cake cutting ceremony.

Taking to their official social media handles, the cast of the drama shared pictures of their celebratory party where Dilip Joshi a.k.a Jethalal Champaklal Gada was seen cutting the cake with producer Asit Kumarr Modi. The entire team rejoiced in the celebration with loud cheers and applause. Sharing the video, the makers wrote, 'We really hope you enjoyed joining us in celebrating our 13th anniversary on #HasoHasaoDivas and Thank You So Much for all the wishes and your unconditional love & support. #TaarakMehtaKaOoltahChashmah #TMKOC'.

Netizens' reaction to the post

The ardent fans of the show could not contain their excitement after seeing the post. Congratulations poured in from every netizen on social media. Many commented about their memories attached to the show while some wished the show to stream longer on television. Netizens also celebrated the feat by sharing hilarious memes and inside jokes from the fandom on social media.

@AsitKumarrModi you got to bring the two comedy legends- Dilip Joshi & Rakesh Bedi in a single frame on-screen !!!@dilipjoshie @bolbedibol — Shivasis Mohanty (@DrShivasis) July 29, 2021

Personally speaking, Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashma is the best sitcom I've ever seen, since 2008 I'm following #TMKOC nd after 13 years, still it's my most favourite nd it will remains forever!#TMKOC is love nd life! ❤️🥺@TMKOC_NTF @AsitKumarrModi @malavrajda — VRAJ SONI (@MEVRAJSONI) July 29, 2021

More on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

In the wake of the drama completing 13 years on the television and entering its 14th year, producer Asit Kumarr Modi took to his Instagram to share his thoughts on the record-breaking feat. He thanked the viewers and people responsible for the drama's success. The show features actors Dilip Joshi, Disha Vakani, Bhavya Gandhi, Amit Bhatt, Shailesh Lodha, Neha Mehta among many others. The show has aired over 3,200 episodes so far and revolves around the lives of Gokuldham Society residents.

