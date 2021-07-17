'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Fame Aradhana Sharma Recalls Casting Couch Incident

Aradhana Sharma, star of famous TV serial Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, spoke about her casting couch experience recently. She spoke about how she had to face prejudice and the casting couch. She spoke about the difficulties and criticisms that she had to deal with while pursuing a career in acting.

Sharma spoke about a casting couch incident that made her develop trust issues and even be sceptical about her father. She told the story of one of the casting agents making inappropriate advances on her, about 4 or 5 years ago. Sharma was a student in Pune at the time. The incident happened in her hometown, Ranchi. The agent was doing casting calls in Mumbai and Sharma got the opportunity due to her fame from modelling gigs in Pune.

Casting Couch incident with Aradhana Sharma of 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'

Sharma went for a script reading, during which the agent tried to touch her. The reading was of a love scene in the script. She said she only remembered pushing him, opening the door and running away. She also said, that she did not tell anyone about this for a couple of days. Aradhana Sharma and her mother wanted to confront the man, but the family stopped them. Sharma, who was 19 or 20 at the time couldn’t let anyone touch her after the incident for a while.

Former 'Splitsvilla' contestant body shamed and called masculine

She also spoke about how she was previously judged on her looks and was told by an agency that she was not 'pretty and beautiful' and would be given roles that will fit her as per the agency. She was addressed as 'she-male' because she participated in fitness activities and learnt martial arts, which made people body-shame her and call her masculine. Sharma plays the role of Deepti, the detective in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Before being cast in for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, she was cast for the character of Sultana Tammana in Sony SAB's Aladdin- Naam Toh Suna Hi Hoga. She is also a former Spilitsvilla 12 contestant.

(IMAGE: AradhanaSharmaOfficial - Instagram)