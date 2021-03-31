'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Fame Mandar Chandwadkar Tests Negative For COVID-19

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Mandar Chandwadkar, who portrays the role of Atmaram Bhide in the show, was recently contracted with COVID-19. He has finally recovered and is all set to resume the shoot of his show. Take a look at TMKOC's Bhide talk about his illness.

Mandar Chandwadkar tests negative for COVID-19

On March 17, TMKOC's Bhide tested positive for COVID-19. The actor went under self-isolation and stopped going for shoots. According to an interview with SpotboyE, the actor has received his new reports and has been tested negative for the same. He was asymptomatic and thus, knew that the reports would be negative eventually. He was self quarantined in his room for 14 days and was in constant touch with his doctors for his medication.

His doctor suggested him to start working after his recovery and he has informed his production house that he would join the Taarak Mehta cast on Friday. While talking about his experience being quarantined, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor said that he only had a cold and no other symptoms. He burnt camphor after a pooja one day at home and couldn't smell it. He realised that something wasn't right and quarantined himself in a room. He got himself tested the next day. He lives with his wife and son and mentioned that luckily they weren't infected.

He wasn't very scared for himself because of his good immune system. Mandar was only worried about living in a place for 14 long days. In the last 13 years, this was the first time he had to stay in a place for such long and had a gap in his work. Mandar also stated that another lockdown won't help in curbing the virus. He does not believe in lockdowns. Last year the world experienced a similar situation and even then, the cases kept increasing on daily basis. According to him, restricting some things was important but people had to suffer for their livelihood.

Mandar added that he feels 'the virus is in the air'. He took all precautions to avoid such a situation but still got infected. He then gave an example of Sachin Tendulkar saying that the cricketer must have taken utmost care but still got infected. He advised everyone to take precautions to beat the virus.

