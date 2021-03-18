Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Gokuldham Family Wins Against Bhogilal's Wickedness

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a popular television sitcom with a huge fanbase. Every episode of the show brings twists and turns for the audience to enjoy and as the recent episode surfaced online, all the viewers have been watching it with curiosity. In the latest episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the story revolves around Jethalal’s money stuck with Bhogilal who was avoiding paying him and leaving no other option for Jethalal but to sell his shop. Read further to know what happened to Bhogilal when Gokuldham society members confronted him about the unpaid amount.

What happened to Bhogilal?

In some of the latest episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the society members are seen making a plan to trap Bhogilal and get Jethalal’s money from him. As Sundar becomes a part of the plan, he calls Bhogilal to Jethalal’s house and when he reaches his house, he somehow comes to know about their plan to trap him and get their money from him. He then threatens them with a gun and tries to escape but Tapu Sena traps them in the compound and ties them up with ropes. Everyone then confronts Bhogilal and commands him to return Jethalal’s money but he refuses to. They then show him the video recording of what he did inside the house to which Bhogilal surrenders. He then transfers the amount to Jethalal online to which Sundar also tells him to pay his due amount. Bhogilal then transfers the payment to him as well.

As they finally win against Bhogilal, they decide to go out celebrating with drums when the police arrive. They show the footage to the police and explain to them what happened and how they managed to trap Bhogilal. They then decide to take him and his lawyer away.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast

Some of the lead TMKOC cast includes actors namely Dilip Joshi, Raj Anadkat, Amit Bhatt, Shailesh Lodha, Sunayana Fozdar, Mandar Chandwadkar, Munmun Dutta, Sonalika Joshi, Kavi Kumar Azad, Ambika Ranjankar, Kush Shah, Balwinder Singh Suri, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, Samay Shah, Tanmay Vekaria and many others.