'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' March 18 Episode: Bhide Is Worried About Online Classes

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah March 18 written update

In TMKOC's latest March 18 episode, Bhide discusses with his friends how he has been facing difficulty conducting online classes as the children are not paying any attention to studies. Jethalal suggests to Bhide to make a scary appearance so as to make the kids attentive. Meanwhile, Goli is unhappy and tells his friends that he misses them and says that online classes have ended physical contact. He adds that things have changed a lot due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Next, Bhide is seen busy preparing for his upcoming online class as he sits in from of the computer. Bhide's wife Madhavi notices it and asks him to take a rest, but Bhide is reluctant as he says his online classes need more preparation. Soon after, a kid's parents from Bhide's class arrives to meet him at his home. They come to tell him about their deteriorating financial condition due to the impact of the pandemic and that the father recently faced a salary cut. They ask Bhide to give them a discount on their child's classes. Bhide initially refuses and says he also has to teach students twice, but later reluctantly agrees to the discount. He gets upset when the parents leave.

Meanwhile, at Jethalal's home, he is beginning to feel restless as he had overeaten his friend's delicious food. Bapuji comes and notices it and asks what he had eaten for lunch. Jethalal makes excuses for overeating but Bapuji provides him with a solution. He brings out a mat so that he can show Jethalal how to perform 'shirshasana'. Jethalal is surprised and asks who performs 'shirsasana' after eating a heavy lunch. Bapuji reveals he was joking and provides him 'churan'. Jethalal says he will eat churan along with soda from Abdul's shop.

He later finds out that Abdul's soda shop is closed today. Jethalal then decides to go and meet Taarak Mehta at his home. He reaches there and finds Mehta romancing with Anjali and the two feel awkward. Just when Jethalal complains to Mehta about Bhide not informing him about the soda shop's closure, Bhide steps in with Madhavi and overhears. Bhide and Jethalal have a brief argument while Bhide is disturbed and tries to leave. Jethalal, Mehta and Anjali then stop him and requests him to discuss his problems.