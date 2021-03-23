'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Now Also An Animated Series | Watch Promo

Popular television serial Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is now made into an animation series. Sony YAY! took to Instagram to share a promo of the upcoming anime series of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The show will air on Sony YAY!.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah now gets an animated show

Content creator Viral Bhayani shared the exclusive promo of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's animated show on behalf of Sony YAY!. In the promo video, Jethalal can be seen being yelled at by Bapuji whereas Tapu can be seen doing mischief in the society while Jethalal can be seen chasing him. Take a look at the exclusive promo below.

Within hours, the post has gathered around 70000 views and more than 9000 likes. Several fans commented that they are waiting desperately for the arrival of the show while several others expressed their excitement through emojis. Check out some of the reactions from the post below.

About Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular Hindi sitcoms in India and has been running for more than thirteen years on Sony Sab. The show is produced by Asit Kumar Modi and the first episode of the show aired on July 28, 2008. Several actors like Dilip Joshi, Disha Vakani, Amit Bhatt, Raj Anandkat, Shailesh Lodha, Sunayana Fozdar, Tanuj Mahashande, Munmun Dutta, Mandar Chandwadkar, Sonalika Joshi, Palak Sindhwani, Kavi Kumar Azad, Ambika Ranjankar, Kush Shah and Balwainder Singh Suri are a part of the cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The show has gone through many changes over the years but it hasn't stopped entertaining his fans.

The series revolves around the different residents of Gokuldham society who usually finds a solution to the problems they face in their daily life. Most episodes are based on Jethalal getting stuck in a problem where he finds a solution either with the help of his best friend Taarak Mehta or the whole society helps him together as a family. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the most longest-running Indian sitcom on television.

Image Credits: Viral Bhayani's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.