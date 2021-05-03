'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Producer Asit Modi Has This To Say On Dayaben's Return

The return of Dayaben aka Disha Vakani on the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah has been a hot topic of discussion amongst the fans for years now. Disha Vakani went on maternity leave in 2017 and is yet to return on the show. Producer Asit Modi recently opened up about the same. Let's see what he has to say about Disha Vakani's return on the show.

Asit Modi on Disha Vakani's return on Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah

Disha Vakani has been on an indefinite leave from the show for almost four years now. Fans of the show have often asked the makers about Disha Vakani's prolonged absence. Addressing the question of the original Dayaben's return, Asit Modi spoke to TellyChakkar. He jokingly said that he should become Dayaben now since the question of her return is going on for many years. He also said that they are waiting for Dayaben's return and added that even if Disha Vakani wants to quit, the show will go on with a new actor as Dayaben.

Commenting further, the producer said that Dayaben's return or Popatlal's marriage is not an important topic right now considering the recent situation in the country. He added that they have to think of safety protocols while shooting. Asit Modi also spoke about the bio-bubble format and that he would like to go for it provided the permission is granted. Since they have a bank of episodes right now, the show's makers have not relocated elsewhere but they plan to shift base soon.

Producer Asit Modi on the absence of Natu Kaka

Natu Kaka has also been absent from the show. Speaking about his absence, Asit Modi added that since he is a senior citizen and has just recovered from his illness, his health is more important. The show's makers have asked him to rest at home until the situation improves.

A little about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a popular sitcom that chronicles the lives of residents of Gokuldham Society in Mumbai. The characters from the show have become a household name because of a loyal fan following. The show has completed over 3100 episodes since its inception in 2008.

(Promo Image Source: A Still from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah)