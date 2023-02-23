Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Star Sacchin Shrof Set To Remarry At 43; Details Inside

Sacchin Shrof is set to tie the knot again at the age of 43. As per media reports, the actor will get married on February 25. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ootlah Chashmah actor was previously married to TV star Juhi Parmar and shares a daughter with her named Samairra.

As far as who the star is going to get married to, the media reports do not clarify. According to reports, Sacchin Shrof’s to-be bride is a friend of his sister, and the families of the two have known each other for quite some time. Reportedly, Sacchin’s bride-to-be is an outsider to the acting industry and is an interior designer and an event planner.

The reports further state that the star’s relationship with his bride-to-be wasn’t typical and that he is deciding to settle down with her after deliberate thought to his family’s suggestion. The star reportedly said yes.

Sacchin's previous marriage with actor Juhi Parmar

Sacchin was previously married to actor Juhi Parmar. They had met on the set of a TV show, and subsequently tied the knot on 15 February 2009 in Jaipur. Their daughter, Samairra was born on January 27, 2013.

Juhi Parmar announced their divorce back in January 2018. Their divorce was a bitter one, as the couple accused each other back and forth. However, the couple seems to be on amicable terms with each other, and even exchange birthday wishes on social media.

Sacchin popularly replaced Sailesh Lodha to take on the titular role in the sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ootlah Chashmah. The star’s last TV appearance was in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.