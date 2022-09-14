'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Sachin Shroff's Entry Leaves Netizens Disappointed

Months after actor Shailesh Lodha's exit from the popular Television sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, makers have introduced Sachin Shroff as the show's new 'Mehta Sahab'. Fans of TMKOC were let down by the Tuesday episode, which starred Shroff as Taarak Mehta. Upset fans headed to the micro-blogging site and asked the makers to not 'ruin' the iconic show. Netizens even urged not to 'drag' TMKOC anymore, calling Lodha's replacement the 'worst'.

Netizens upset over Shailesh Lodha's replacement on TMKOC

A Twitter user headed to his account and wrote, "dear @AsitKumarrModi @TMKOC_NTF , #SachinShroff may be your best choice but #ShaileshLodha was a legend. This is the end of #TarakMehtaKaOoltahChashmah era. You started destroying our good memories of #TMKOC." Another fan tweeted, "No one can take place of old actors in the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah show. New ones are just actors, Old actors are emotions."

dear @AsitKumarrModi @TMKOC_NTF , #SachinShroff may be your best choice but #ShaileshLodha was legend. This is the end of #TarakMehtaKaOoltahChashmah era. You started destroying our good memories of #TMKOC — कुमार गौरव (@atkgaurav9) September 13, 2022

No one can take place of old actors in the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah show. New ones are just actors, Old actors are emotions. @TMKOC_NTF @AsitKumarrModi #TaarakMehtaKaOoltahChashmah #ShaileshLodha #SachinShroff — Shivam Arora (@aroraGtweets) September 12, 2022

A netizen tweeted, "One of the finest shows ever made in the history of Indian TV But sad to see legendary actors leaving #TMKOC, the show is going towards its end #TaarakMehtaKaOoltahChashmah #ShaileshLodha #SachinShroff #TMKOC."

One of the finest show ever made in the history of Indian TV ❤ But sad to see legendary actors leaving #TMKOC , the show is going towards its end💔😌 #TaarakMehtaKaOoltahChashmah #ShaileshLodha #SachinShroff #TMKOC pic.twitter.com/rqoWYDYAJs — RS_Upasani (@RugvedUpasani) September 13, 2022

A TMKOC fan even expressed his wish to see Shailesh Lodha and not Sachin Shroff as Taarak Mehta. He tweeted, "Sachin Shroff will now be seen as a replacement of @ShaileshLodha. But we want to see Shailesh Lodha as Taarak Mehta."

Sachin Shroff will now seen as replacement of @ShaileshLodha. But we want to see Shailesh Lodha as Taarak Mehta 😢😢😢😭 — riturag dubey (@dubeyriturag) September 12, 2022

Apart from Shailesh Lodha, the main characters of the sitcom, such as Disha Vakani's Daya Ben, Neha Mehta's Anjali, Gurucharan Singh's Sodhi, and others, left in the middle of the run, which was a major setback for both fans and followers. Nidhi Bhanushali and Bhavya Gandhi also left the show. As per Pinkvilla, in a recent interaction with media, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's producer Asit Modi opened up on Shailesh Lodha's exit from the show. Stating that Lodha is still a part of the family, Modi asserted, "My heart breaks when anyone leaves, and I try my best to not let anyone go, but everyone's priorities are different."

Image: Instagram/@sachinshroff1/@iamshaileshlodha