'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Star Bhavya Gandhi's Father Passes Away Due To COVID-19

Bhavya Gandhi is best known for playing the role of Tapu in the hit TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. While the actor has consistently kept his personal life out of the limelight, it has been learnt that his father has recently passed away. COVID-19 is the reason that has been given behind his father’s sudden passing, as per a report by Dainik Bhaskar. The actor’s father was said to have briefly fought the coronavirus but succumbed in the end. Following are more details regarding the circumstances that led to his tragic passing.

Bhavya Gandhi’s father passes away after battling COVID-19

The second wave of the novel coronavirus has been going on in the country since the past few weeks and has claimed the lives of many people ever since it began last year. Bhavya Gandhi’s father Vinod has also become one of its victims a short while back. It has been revealed that he was hospitalised in Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai for about 10 days and was also placed on a ventilator due to his condition. However, despite the prompt treatment, he could not survive the virus and passed away.

Bhavya was previously supposed to attend the wedding of his friend Samay Shah’s sister in Mumbai, but had to miss it despite being in the city himself. The actor was reportedly by his father’s side during the wedding, which took place just a few days back on May 9. Vinod Gandhi is now survived by his children Bhavya and Nischit and wife Yashoda. There has been no statement on this tragic incident from the end of Bhavya or his family.

Bhavya Gandhi had played the role of Tapu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for a total of nine years. While he had left the show four years ago, he is still remembered for his role in the comedy sitcom. He has also won a number of television awards for his role as Tapu, which includes one Indian Telly Award and two Zee Gold Awards. Bhavya has also starred in a few Hindi and Gujarati films such as Striker, Bau Na Vichar, Pappa Tamne Nahi Samjaay and more.

IMAGE: BHAVYA GANDHI'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.