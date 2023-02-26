Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Star Sacchin Shrof Marries For The Second Time; See Photo

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Sacchin Shrof got married to his sister's friend Chandni on Saturday (February 26). Sacchin's Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin co-star Aishwarya Sharma shared the picture from the wedding on her Instagram stories.

In the photo, the bride and groom can be seen posing for the camera surrounded by Sacchin's co-actors from his tv shows Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. While the actor was dressed in a golden sherwani his now-wife donned embellished lehnga, laden with jewellery, for the occasion.

See the photo here:

Sacchin-Chandni's wedding bash

Earlier, Sacchin Shrof and Chandni also hosted a pre-wedding bash for their family and friends at Echo Klub in Mumbai. The celebration was attended by multiple celebrities from the TV industry.

Sacchin's TV industry colleagues took to their respective social media handles and shared the photos from the evening bash. The TMKOC actor looked handsome in a black suit. On the other hand, his better half Chandni sported a golden gown.

Sacchin's previous marriage with actor Juhi Parmar

Sacchin was previously married to actor Juhi Parmar. They had met on the set of a TV show, and subsequently tied the knot on 15 February 2009 in Jaipur. Their daughter, Samairra was born on January 27, 2013.

Juhi Parmar announced their divorce back in January 2018. Their divorce was a bitter one, as the couple accused each other back and forth. However, the couple seems to be on amicable terms with each other, and even exchange birthday wishes on social media.