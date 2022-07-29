'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Team Celebrates As Show Enters 15th Glorious Year

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has entered its 15th year and the team celebrated the milestone with an intimate get-together. Indian television's most popular sitcom, TMKOC revolves around the daily lives of the members of Gokuldham Society, and how they bond despite hailing from different backgrounds.

The show, which aired on SAB TV in 2008, holds the Guinness World Record for the longest-running daily sitcom on television by episode count. In glimpses shared on social media, the show's creator Asit Kumar Modi can be seen celebrating with actors like Munmun Dutta (Babita Ji), Dilip Joshi (Jethalal), and Mandar Chandwadkar (Bhide) and more.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Munmun Dutta shared a trail of pictures where she can be seen shedding smiles alongside Asit Kumar Modi, Dilip Joshi, Mandar Chandwadkar and Shyam Pathak. One can also see a celebratory cake with ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah enters its 15th glorious year’ written on it. Sharing the glimpses, Munmun wrote, "14 glorious years! Grateful...Joi Maa Durga.. Joi Maa Kali." Take a look.

Reacting to her post, fans dropped heartfelt comments like, "Bestest show ever made on Indian television #TMKOC," and "Congratulations to the entire TMKOC team," among other things. Actor Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal also dropped multiple pictures and videos from the sets as the entire team marked the occasion with pomp and fervour.

Captioning the post, Jennifer wrote, "Celebration time... Congrats to each and everyone who contributed to the success of the show for 14 years ... Entering 15th yr today... gratitude to all the fans, friends, unit members, production house, channel, colleagues, family and above all God... feeling blessed."

In the 14-year-long journey, several notable actors like Disha Vakani (Daya Jethalal Gada), Bhavya Gandhi (Tapu Jethalal Gada), and Shailesh Lodha ( Taarak Mehta) have left the show. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which is based on the weekly column Duniya Ne Undha Chasma, has completed more than 3,500 episodes.

