'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Will Mrs Popatlal Enter The Show Soon? All Details Here

After actor Shailesh Lodha's exit, the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) recently introduced Sachin Shroff as the show's new 'Mehta Sahab'. The fans expressed their disappointed with his entry in the show as several posts and memes flooded on the micro-blogging site. Now, there have been speculations that the makers are planning to add new characters to the popular sitcom.

A video has surfaced on social media that saw Shyam Pathak, who essays the role of Popatlal in TMKOC, hinting about Mrs Popatlal's appearance in the show.

Popatlal hints about Mrs Popatlal's entry

The video features new Taarak Mehta, Bapu Ji, Bhide and Popatlal, who demands Mrs Popatlal's entry in the show. He said, "Abhi jaise Asit bhai ne aap sabse kaha ke naye kirdaar aane wale hai toh sabse ahem jo hai voh Mrs Popatlal hai. Yeh main bata deta hu aapko (Like Asit Modi said that more new characters will be introduced let me tell you that most important of all will be Mrs Popatlal)". Watch the video here:

Apart from Shailesh Lodha, the sitcom's primary cast members—Daya Ben played by Disha Vakani, Anjali by Neha Mehta, Sodhi by Gurucharan Singh, and others—left in the middle of the run, which was a major setback for both viewers and supporters. Bhavya Gandhi and Nidhi Bhanushali both exited the programme. Previously, Gurucharan Singh Sodhi left the show, and Balwinder Singh Suri took his position. Sunayana Fozdar took the place of Neha Mehta, who played Tarak's wife Anjali Mehta.

Disha Vakani's Daya Ben is one of the most loved characters in TMKOC, but the character has been absent since 2007 as she left the show owing to her pregnancy. Now, during his recent address to the media on the show's set, creator Asit Kumarr Modi spoke about bringing Vakani or someone else in Daya’s place back to the show. He said,

"Her absence is felt by everyone, including me. I have a lot of respect for her and I duly waited for her during the pandemic and I am waiting for her even today."

Image: Twitter/@Himanshu_Tyagii