Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dr Hathi: We Were Once Chased By 15-20 Fans On Bikes

The comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah started airing again on July 22, 2020. On Wednesday, the new episodes started running after a gap of four long months due to the coronavirus pandemic. The show completes a period of 12 years today that is on July 28th. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah stared airing in 2008 and has been successfully running since then. The show has already completed over 2,950 episodes. Along with the show, the cast also enjoys great popularity among the audience. Take a look at an interesting story shared by Dr Hathi on the 12 year anniversary of the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dr Hathi

Dr Hathi, who plays the role of Nirmal Soni, disclosed one of the fun stories related to their show which was scary as well as endearing at the same time. He mentioned the time when he and Abdul Bhai aka Sharad Sankla were on their way to attend an event in Gujarat. Nimal mentioned that there was already a huge crowd gathered to see and meet them and after the event ended, there were 15-20 bikers who were actually following their car. Nirmal then told the car driver the stop their car as the bikers may have gotten themselves hurt after chasing them for so long. So Nirmal made the car stop and both of them got down the car and clicked pictures with the fans and told them not to follow them as they might hurt themselves on the way.

Nirmal Soni mentioned how grateful he is for the show and to be returning back to the show after a period of 10 years., Nirmal had actually played the part of Dr Hathi for a while, but had quit the show after certain issues. He recalls stating that he feels gratified to return to this role as the role has given him so much public appreciation.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's new episodes & updates

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has already started airing its new episodes. The actor Disha Vakani is also expected to return to the show after a period of two years. However, there is no official confirmation on the same. In an earlier interview with a leading daily, producer Asit Kumarr Modi said that the channel's makers intend to shoot TMKOC show while ensuring complete safety of the complete cast.

Talking about the difference in the shoot schedule post coronavirus lockdown, Nirmal Soni aka Dr Hathi mentioned to a media portal that the whole shooting experience has changed as now they can't hang out in each other's makeup rooms and chat with each other after their tiring schedules of shoots.

